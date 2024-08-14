Cup Bop opens news location in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — If you are looking for something new to eat in Pocatello, then you are in luck.

Cup Bop held its grand opening on Tuesday.

The Korean beef bowl restaurant started as a food truck in 2013.

Now, it has more than 60 locations throughout the United States.

A lot of excited customers were lined up outside the restaurant when we were there today...

"I've been waiting for two years for this in Pocatello," said customer Marci Reddish.

"A lot of people travel to Twin Falls and Idaho Falls in order to come try Cup Bop. So, I think having something a little bit closer to home is going to be wonderful,” said Brianna Vannelli, Cup Bop’s Marketing Director.

“We've heard a lot of people in line saying how excited they are, which just gets us all the more excited," Vannelli said.

This is Cup Bop's 8th location in Idaho. It is located at 544 East Benton Street.