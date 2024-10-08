SBA offers disaster assistance to Idaho small businesses economically impacted by wildfires, including the Bench Lake and Wapiti Fires

The following is a press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (SBA Disaster News Release) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses economically impacted by wildfires, including the Bench Lake and Wapiti Fires that began July 11, SBA’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster following a request received from Gov. Brad Little on Oct. 4.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Blaine, Boise, Butte, Custer, Elmore, Lemhi and Valley counties in Idaho.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Idaho’s small businesses impacted by wildfires, including the Bench Lake and Wapiti Fires,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help these businesses.”

“When disasters strike, our virtual Business Recovery Centers are key to helping business owners and residents get back on their feet said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “At these virtual centers, people can connect directly with our specialists to apply for disaster loans and learn about the full range of programs available to rebuild and move forward in their recovery journey.”

“Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9, SBA customer service representatives will be available at the following virtual Business Recovery Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each business owner complete their application,” Sánchez continued. The virtual center will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

VIRTUAL BUSINESS RECOVERY CENTER

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(916) 735-1501

Opens at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9

“Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” Sánchez added.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” Sánchez said.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 4 percent for small businesses and 3.25 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years and are restricted to small businesses without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is July 7, 2025.