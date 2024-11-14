Gov. Little’s trade mission to Taiwan and Japan strengthens trade opportunities for Idaho

The following is a news release from the Idaho Governor's office.

BOISE, Idaho (Idaho Governor News Release) – Governor Brad Little returned this past weekend from a productive seven-day trade mission to Taiwan and Japan.

The Idaho Department of Commerce, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and 22 Idaho businesses and organizations joined Governor Little for his fourth official in-person trade mission as Idaho’s 33rd Governor.

Taiwan is Idaho’s second largest export market. In 2023, $504 million worth of Idaho goods were shipped to Taiwan. The trade mission to Taiwan focused on reaffirming and celebrating Idaho's strong 40-year partnership with Taiwan.

Japan is Idaho’s fourth largest trading partner. Idaho reopened the part-time trade office in Japan on July 1, 2024. The trade mission in Japan focused on initiating productive discussions for Idaho companies and the new trade office managers while also reaffirming established relationships.

“Throughout the trade mission, we forged valuable connections, reinforcing Idaho's longstanding trade partnership with Taiwan and Japan. These interactions not only solidified the state's economic ties but also paved the way for fresh opportunities in trade and investment, contributing to the ongoing enhancement of Idaho's economy,” Governor Little said.

Mission highlights in Taiwan:

Governor Little and Minister Chia-Lung Lin signed a Memorandum of Understanding, recognizing 40-years of a sister relationship between Idaho and Taiwan. The MOU reaffirms Idaho’s commitment to future partnerships in mutually interested areas, such as agricultural collaboration, educational exchanges, humanitarian assistance, democratic governance and trade dialogues.

Governor Little met with Vice President Ms. Hsiao Bi-khim at the Presidential Palace to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Idaho and Taiwan.

Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted Governor Little to discuss potential and continued partnerships in Idaho’s semiconductor, advanced manufacturing, and food manufacturing industries.

Governor Little and members of the delegation met with Taiwan Flour Mills Association to further enhance the partnership between Idaho wheat growers and Taiwan flour millers.

Governor Little awarded 14 existing Taiwanese customers or partners who have done meaningful and noteworthy business with Idaho companies.

Mission highlights in Japan:

At the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Tokyo, Governor Little met with Ambassador Rahm Emanuel to discuss trade policy issues and opportunities with the goal of strengthening the bilateral relationship between Idaho and Japan.

Governor Little continued policy conversations on market access for Idaho table stock potatoes (for consumption). The U.S. potato industry has sought market access to Japan for fresh table stock potatoes for more than 25 years, the potential export market is valued at $150 million annually.

Governor Little promoted Micron Technology’s investments in Japan and Japanese supply chain networks. Micron is one of the largest foreign investors in Japan, investing more than $13 billion in the last decade.

Governor Little supported the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in discussions aimed at positioning Idaho as a global leader in nuclear and renewable energy.

Governor Little attended an Idaho beef luncheon with local culinary and food media to promote high quality Idaho beef in Japan. Japan is one of Idaho’s top export markets for beef.

Governor Little awarded 16 existing Japanese customers or partners who have done meaningful and noteworthy business with Idaho companies.

The following businesses and organizations joined Governor Little, the Idaho Department of Commerce, and Idaho State Department of Agriculture on the trade mission:

Agri Beef Co.

AMET, Inc.

Aviation Specialties Unlimited

Copeland

Catalyst

Darigold

Encoder Products Company

Idaho Beef Council

Idaho Dairymen’s Association

Idaho Farm Bureau

Idaho Grain Producers Association

Idaho Milk Products

Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho Potato Commission

Idaho Wheat Commission

Micron Technology

Mountain States Oilseeds

Potandon Produce

The Mart Group

University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Riverstone International School

Wada Farms

Quotes from trade mission participants:

“The Idaho Potato Commission had a very productive trade mission to Taiwan and Japan thanks to the Governor, Director Tewalt, Administrator Reynolds, and their incredible staff. In both countries, traveling with the Governor and his cabinet members afforded us with elevated access to key customers and government officials. We are fortunate in Idaho to have a Governor and administration that are such strong ambassadors for Idaho’s various industries, most importantly, Famous Idaho Potatoes!”

Jamey Higham, President, Idaho Potato Commission

“Idaho National Laboratory (INL) appreciated the opportunity to participate in the Governor’s trade mission to Taiwan and Japan. INL has a 75-year history of innovation in Idaho, and the lab values international collaboration and partnerships to advance nuclear energy research and to help solve the world’s energy challenges.”

Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

“Participating in the trade mission to Taiwan and Japan provided an excellent opportunity to create connections with our export partners and reinforce consumer confidence in the quality of Idaho's beef and other agricultural products. This mission showcased the dedication of our beef producers, ensuring Idaho’s reputation for high quality products continues to grow globally."

Steven Taylor, Chairman of the Idaho Beef Council

“The Idaho Wheat Commission was honored to join the Governor’s Trade Mission to Taiwan and Japan, where Governor Little and his team actively supported our efforts to promote Idaho wheat in these key markets. Their involvement highlighted the importance of these regions to Idaho’s agricultural success, and through personal connections with our business partners, we reinforced the trust and mutual respect that are the foundation of our enduring relationships with these countries. This collaboration not only strengthens Idaho's agricultural ties internationally but also fosters continued partnerships that benefit wheat growers statewide.”

Cliff Tacke, Idaho Wheat Commission

“The Governor’s trade missions are simply the best way for an Idaho company to create and develop international business relationships. The Governor was so generous with his time to personally participate in our business presentations. His presence and words of support greatly enhance the visibility, interest, and legitimacy our company receives from our business partners and potential customers. The Governor, First Lady, and his amazing staff create and professionally execute a mission that provides serious ROIs for the participating companies and the State of Idaho.”

Don Schwemmer, AMET Inc.

"Our recent participation in the Governor's trade mission to Japan and Taiwan with the Idaho Department of Commerce was a tremendous success. Not only did we secure a deal directly from the show, but we also made meaningful strides with our representatives and customers in the region. The Governor's presence underscored the importance of Idaho's commitment to international partnerships and brought a heightened level of significance to our engagements."

Chris Etcheverry, Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU)

“The Governor’s trade mission was a wonderful experience. The commitment by Governor Brad Little to enhance the business in Japan and to help with the tariff challenges, helps pave the way toward the U.S. agriculture companies continuing to thrive and grow this this critical market.”

Kevin Quinn, Idaho Milk Products

“Riverstone’s participation in the Taiwan and Japan trade mission gave our school a great opportunity to meet qualified partners to promote Idaho education across the world and opened doors that had been previously inaccessible. The Commerce Team was incredibly responsive from start to finish and answered all of my questions throughout the process. This is my second Governor’s trade mission, and I will definitely consider a third!”

Rachel Pusch, Riverstone International School

"Joining the trade mission allowed us to tell the story of Idaho’s dairy farmers – our commitment to quality, sustainability, and family farming. Building these relationships with international markets is vital, and I’m confident the connections we made will benefit our industry in the future.”

Pete Wiersma, Idaho Dairymen’s Association President

“Encoder Products Company (EPC) is immensely grateful to be part of the wonderful State of Idaho, where we benefit from the dedication of our Governor, Commerce, and Agriculture Departments. Their exceptional support in scheduling and coordinating the delegation for this years Governor’s trade mission led to numerous successful connections and introductions. We could not have achieved the same level of success on this trip without the unwavering support of Governor Little and his team!”

Mike Erikson, Encoder Products Company