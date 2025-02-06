EIRMC names new Chief Operating Officer

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Blake Rose as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his role as COO, Rose oversees day-to-day operations at EIRMC and directly leads several service lines, including EIRMC’s Behavioral Health Center, cardiovascular services, medical imaging, and oncology.

Rose brings more than a dozen years of healthcare leadership experience to EIRMC, most recently serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of sister facility Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, Utah. ‌ Prior to this role, Rose served as Chief Administrative Officer at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Washington, and has held leadership roles with University of Utah Health and Prosser Memorial Health.

Rose holds an MBA from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish from Idaho State University.‌

On a personal note, Rose grew up in Idaho Falls (a Hillcrest High School alum!) and has a passion and enthusiasm for this community and for EIRMC. Rose and his wife, Nakelle, a native of American Falls, are excited to reconnect with friends and family in southeast Idaho and take advantage of all that Idaho Falls and the region offers.

Rose replaces Nicholas Manning, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer at sister facility West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho.