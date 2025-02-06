Got old gadgets? E-Waste recycling event coming to Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory and E Cyclers of Idaho will host several electronic waste collection events at the Idaho Falls Public Library and Ammon City Hall in the coming months. If you have electronics that no longer work or that you no longer use, these events are the perfect opportunity to declutter your homes.

INL is joining E Cyclers in their mission to help Idahoans recycle and reuse e-waste because it closely aligns with the laboratory’s research goals to repurpose critical materials, which can be found in most e-waste, for energy and national security uses.

Most electronic waste, especially batteries, contains valuable materials. These materials are important for energy applications and national security, but they’re in short supply. Some examples include cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. E-waste also contains valuable metals such as gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper and aluminum.

What is e-waste?

E-waste refers to any waste that contains a circuit board, batteries or a plug. These could include, but aren’t limited to:

Computers

Printers

Televisions

Cellphones

Fax machines

Stereos

Electronic games

Large household appliances

Medical equipment

Thanks to the expertise of New York-based partner Sunnking, INL and E Cyclers can bring e-waste collection and recycling to eastern Idaho. Both Sunnking and E Cyclers are Responsible Recycling certified to meet the global standard on e-waste recycling.

When are these events?

The first e-waste recycling event will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library.

A full schedule of future collection events can be found at E Cyclers’ website.

To more easily accommodate our community’s needs, E Cyclers and INL will accept all electronics items at these collection events.

What will happen to your e-waste?

E-Cyclers of Idaho is a certified recycler, so data protection is a significant aspect of their service. Certification standards ensure that these recyclers effectively destroy any data contained in end-of-life technology. Like all certified institutions, E Cyclers is committed to upholding the highest standards of data security.

Participants can bring any unwanted e-waste materials to the library drop-off location. We will ensure these items get recycled and processed in an environmentally safe manner. To find out more about acceptable items and collection event instructions, dates and locations, please visit https://ecyclersofidaho.com/.