Idaho Falls-based beef processing plant sold to American Farmers Network

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — American Farmers Network (AFN) has officially acquired Intermountain Packing LLC (IMP), the Idaho Falls-based beef processing plant.

According to a press release, the move allows AFN to fully integrate and control its supply chain, bringing cattle processing, fabrication, and further processing in-house. Sanin Mirvic, Founder and CEO of AFN, called the acquisition a "game-changer" for the company.

"We can ensure the highest quality standards from the ranch to the consumer's table. This acquisition of Intermountain Packing not only enhances our operational efficiency but also strengthens our commitment to providing sustainable, highest quality grass-fed beef,” said Mirvic.

Bill Hampton, CEO of Intermountain Packing, echoed Mirvic's enthusiasm, highlighting the partnership's potential for expanding the plant's current capacity. "We are thrilled to join forces with American Farmers Network," said Hampton. "Together, we are poised to set new standards in the grass-fed beef industry, delivering exceptional products to our consumers while optimizing our operations."

The acquisition comes after a year of challenges for Intermountain Packing, including a large number of complaints from Idaho Falls residents due to a pungent odor emanating from the plant. In February, former IMP CEO David Adams was charged with creating a public nuisance in connection with the smell. The following month, Bill Hampton assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer at IMP, according to his LinkedIn profile.



