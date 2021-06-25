Man dies after double shooting near Montana police station

Crime Tracker

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Illinois man has died after in a shooting that left a teenager with gunshot wounds.

Billings police say the shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday just up an alley from the city's downtown police station.

Officers arrived to find two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois man died at a nearby hospital and an 18-year-old Billings man was being treated for his injuries.

No arrests were immediately made.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else who might have been involved but were continuing to investigate.