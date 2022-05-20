Robbery suspects lead police on I-15 chase; end in arrests

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three robbery suspects are in custody following a high-speed chase Friday.

Police say the three may have been involved in an earlier robbery at the Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Highway in Pocatello just before 10 a.m. Police say they tried to jump over the pharmacy counter and took some drugs. Investigators believe two of them committed the burglary while the third drove the getaway car.

Police said the suspects were seen at the Blackfoot Walgreens just before 11 a.m. but left as employees became suspicious.

Bingham County Sheriff's office says deputies spotted the car heading south on I-15 and alerted their office.

Deputies started chasing them north of Blackfoot. The suspects crashed near the Ft. Hall exit by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel at about 12:30.

Arrested were two juveniles and one adult. The adult was identified as Delmar Lacey, 22. All of them are from California.

They're being held in the Bingham County Jail.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.