Wanted man arrested for felony possession of stolen firearm, resisting arrest

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a wanted man who was called in as possibly driving under the influence in Swan Valley overnight.

Just before 10 p.m., dispatch received a report the man, later identified as 30-year-old Austin Williams, had left Buck’s Convenience Store in Irwin after telling people he was drunk and had been using fentanyl.

As a deputy near the area was responding, dispatch received a report Williams was at the Huck’s Gas Station on Highway 26 at the Highway 31 junction. During this time, dispatch had advised Williams had active warrants for his arrest out of Bonneville and Teton County.

The deputy arrived at the gas station finding Williams standing by his vehicle at the gas pump. As the deputy made contact, Williams immediately began to argue and use profanities while posturing and more getting aggressive. Williams showed obvious signs of intoxication and would not comply with verbal commands by the deputy who told him several times he was under arrest.

Williams continued to advance toward the deputy provoking a confrontation before reaching into the driver side of the vehicle. During this time, Williams had thrown his hat down and cracked his neck indicating he wanted to fight. The deputy felt Williams was looking for a weapon in the vehicle with one hand while challenging him to fight. The deputy was also concerned Williams would drive away and pose a danger to the public in his intoxicated state.

As Williams continued to ignore repeated verbal commands, the deputy deployed his Taser which took effect for only a couple seconds before Williams fled away from the vehicle on foot. The deputy secured the vehicle, and after Idaho State Police troopers and more deputies arrived, they began a search of the area.

During that time. dispatch received several calls from residents in the area who had spotted Williams asking for a ride or trying to enter buildings. A short while later, Williams was seen back around his vehicle at the gas station and immediately began running when he saw deputies. As Williams fled, he ran into an ISP patrol car and briefly fell to the ground but was apprehended by a trooper and deputies on scene.

A search of Williams’ vehicle produced a small hand gun, later found to be stolen from the Shelley area. Deputies also found items of drug paraphernalia, and Williams admitted to deputies he had been using Fentanyl and was headed to Idaho Falls to purchase more.

Williams was also found to have a prior felony conviction for burglary prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

After being transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance, Williams was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants from Bonneville and Teton Counties. Williams was also booked on felony charges possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges for two counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.