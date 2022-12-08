2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At approximately 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle, a teal 1998 Chevy pick-up, had been spotted on the Southbound Salem Highway headed towards Madison County.

The vehicle was suspected to have been taken by two juvenile runaways.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the pick-up failed to stop and entered the Southbound Highway 20 at the 337 on ramp. Deputies continued to follow the vehicle and were assisted by Fremont County, Jefferson County and Idaho State Police.

Madison County deputies deployed stop strips at approximately milepost 325, which damaged both tires on the driver’s side. The vehicle continued to attempt flee, colliding with a bystander vehicle. The pick-up came to a stop near milepost 321 where deputies took the two juveniles into custody.

The occupants of the pick-up, and the bystander vehicle, were accessed by Emergency Medical Personnel and were found to have no apparent serious injuries.

All parties denied medical transport.

The two juveniles are being charged with crimes related to the vehicle theft and the subsequent pursuit.

The driver is being charged with grand theft, felony eluding and felony hit and run. The other juvenile, the passenger in the pick-up, is being charged with aiding and abetting.