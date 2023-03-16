IFPD release officer-involved shooting body camera footage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday to release body camera footage from its last officer involved shooting which occurred on Nov. 27, 2022 at the Eagles Lodge. You can watch the press conference at 2:00 p.m. below.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal determined the officer’s actions during the officer involved shooting at the Eagles Lodge in November were justified under the law as an act of self-defense. Neal also said criminal prosecution has been declined.

On Nov. 27, Idaho Falls Police Officer Dustin Cook responded to the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls for a welfare check on 63-year-old Kevin Boyd Chambers of Idaho Falls. During this encounter, Chambers exhibited a knife in a threatening manner, and Officer Cook discharged his service firearm,

injuring Chambers.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Response Team investigated the circumstances of this encounter and presented the findings to Neal who then made the decision.

