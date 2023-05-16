JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is leading a Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into an officer-involved shooting incident in Twin Falls County that critically injured one.

At 4:45 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officers with Twin Falls Police Department and the Sheriff's Office served a civil protection order on a 45-year-old male in the 300 block of Fafnir Dr. of Kimberly, Idaho. Law enforcement contacted the male, who was uncooperative, and attempted to gain voluntary compliance. The male armed himself with a knife and later with a shotgun. Just after 6 p.m., multiple shots were fired, and the 45-year-old was critically wounded.

The male was airlifted to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. No law enforcement reported injuries.

ISP is leading the CITF for this incident. Additional information will only be released when appropriate, as the investigation is ongoing. The names and ranks of involved law enforcement will not be released at this time.

The Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) is conducting the investigation. CITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies who provide investigative and other assistance to law enforcement agencies in police use of force and other critical incidents. The CITF works with the local Prosecutor's Office, which reviews completed investigations.