Lance Broncho gets life sentence for murder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local man is sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Lance Broncho admitted to shooting two people in an Idaho Falls home on March 9. 51-year-old Eric Leask was killed, and 22-year-old Ormead Smith was injured.

Broncho got into an hours-long standoff with police after the shootings.

He pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery in August.

On Monday, Judge Michael Whyte sentenced Broncho to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years. 

