Idaho Falls man sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

POCATELLO, Idaho (US Attorney Office News Release) – Jason Keith Lewis, 46, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, a search warrant was executed at Lewis’s Idaho Falls home in April 2023. Investigators with the Idaho Falls Police Department found over a quarter pound of methamphetamine in Lewis’s bedroom along with other evidence he was distributing methamphetamine to others during the search.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye also ordered Lewis to serve three years of supervised release after the completion of his prison sentence. Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2024.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe H. McLane prosecuted the case. At the time of the investigation, McLane was serving as the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Partnership (EIP).