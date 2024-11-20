3 Idaho men charged with Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material

BOISE, Idaho – Three Idaho men were arrested this week for possessing child sexual exploitation material. According to the Idaho Attorney General's office, the men were arrested following an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The men charged are Terry Stoner, 64, of Elmore County, Michael Boyd, 52, of Ada County, and Skylar Reed, 24, of Bannock County.

The Attorney General's Office didn't mention if the investigation was connected or separate incidents.

Terry Stoner was arrested in Elmore County on November 18th, 2024, for 8 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and 2 counts of possession of generated artificial intelligence child sexual exploitation material. The ICAC Task Force was assisted by Elmore County Sherriff’s Office in this arrest.



Michael Boyd was arrested in Ada County on November 18, 2024, for 2 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and booked into the Ada County Jail. The ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Boise City Police Department.



Skylar Reed was arrested in Bannock County Idaho on November 19, 2024, for 10 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and booked into the Bannock County Jail. The ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Pocatello Police Department, Boise Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“The hard work of our investigators and our expanding network of law enforcement partnerships is paying off,” said Attorney General Labrador. "Each ICAC arrest makes our community safer and removes those who prey on and exploit kids. We will be relentless in our defense of Idaho’s vulnerable children.”



