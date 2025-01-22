Judge to hear Bryan Kohberger’s motion to suppress DNA evidence Thursday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI, ABC News) —Bryan Kohberger is expected to be in a Boise courtroom on Thursday and Friday this week.

An Ada County judge is set to hear testimony on DNA evidence prosecutors say ties Bryan Kohberger to the murder scene. They say his DNA was found on a button snap of a knife sheath found at the scene.

Kohberger’s defense team is trying to get the evidence thrown out. They raised questions about how law enforcement zeroed in on him by taking aim at DNA analysis, known as “investigative genetic genealogy.” The process involves entering DNA profiles into public databases to find relatives and narrow the list of potential suspects.

Kohberger is facing murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. They say Kohberger entered an off-campus apartment in Moscow and fatally stabbed Kaylee Gonclaves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger’s attorneys have filed a petition to unseal evidence and make hearings public to combat what they say is “an overwhelming public sentiment of his guilt.”

According to a court news release, “the courtroom itself will not be open to the public because much of the hearing will revert to sealed proceedings on and off throughout the hearing.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will start with a closed portion for testimony related to the motion. After that testimony, the hearing will be streamed publicly but could be closed at times if necessary.

You can watch the stream on Thursday and Friday here on localnews8.com or on the court's website at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNXU35wA_zw.