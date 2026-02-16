Pocatello Police search for suspect in double stabbing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left two women injured late Sunday night.

At approximately 10:06 p.m. on February 15, 2026, officers responded to the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue after receiving reports that two women had been stabbed by an unknown man.

Both victims were taken to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their current conditions have not yet been released to the public.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, short hair, wearing a hat and a dark jacket, and the Pocatello Police Department is working on gathering more information.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are currently reviewing the victim's cell phones and surveillance footage for further information.

The Pocatello Police Department is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information about the suspect and/or surveillance or doorbell camera footage from the area of 700 South Arthur around the time of the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the department at 208-234-6100.