Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Arrests Clark County Man for Possession of Child Exploitation Material

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 31-year-old Clark County man is in custody after investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) found him in possession of child pornography.

Austin McKelsen was arrested Wednesday, February 25th, and charged with five counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and five counts of distribution of child sexual exploitation material. The ICAC was assisted by eight other law enforcement agencies in Southeast Idaho, including Homeland Security Investigators.

“Every arrest we make is a step toward protecting Idaho children from exploitation,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m grateful for the hard work of our ICAC investigators and the partnerships we’ve built with law enforcement agencies across the state to protect children.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.