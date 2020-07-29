Local family organizes back to school drive

Education

IONA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - COVID-19 has made it a challenge for many students to go back to school.

A local family is doing what they can to support the education of our youth.

The Pack family of Iona is working to make that transition easier for other families.

They are collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help support local families struggling to return to school.

The family hopes this will help reduce the financial burden of sending our children back to school.

"We're just collecting whatever donations we can find for kids from elementary school up through high school. We are just putting together backpacks so families can come and pick them up and we can just help them with their community," Amanda Pack said.

If you need school supplies or would like to make a donation call (208) 569-5037.