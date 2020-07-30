Jefferson School District announces Rigby Virtual Academy

Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jefferson Joint School District 251 has announced the opening of the Rigby Virtual Academy for students in grades K-8.

The district said the academy is an opportunity to offer quality education to students who do not want to attend traditional, face-to-face school but still receive support and be part of a learning community.

The goal of the academy is to provide students with opportunities to interact with their peers while learning content.

Teachers will host class meetings where students will have the opportunity to interact with each other and receive teacher support on a consistent basis.

Levi Jaynes will be the virtual academy's principal.

Jaynes grew up in Filer and graduated from BYU-Idaho with a Math and Chemistry degree. Jaynes earned a master’s degree in Math Education from Radford University. As his family grew older, he decided to move closer to home amd moved to Eastern Idaho where he earned a second master’s in Education Administration from Idaho State.

In Jefferson School District 251, Jaynes was the administrator of the Early Childhood Center and has served as an Instructional Coach before taking the position of principal at the Rigby Virtual Academy.

Parents interested in enrolling their students in the academy should contact the District Office at (208) 745-6693.