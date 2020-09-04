D25 to continue current instruction model for at least 2 more weeks

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved PCSD 25 administration’s recommendation to continue the current instructional model for at least two more weeks during Friday's special meeting.

For at least the next two weeks, all PCSD 25 elementary schools (K-5) will continue in the modified traditional instructional model. In this model, elementary learners are grouped in cohorts and receive face-to-face instruction five days per week.

Likewise, all secondary schools (6-12) will continue with the hybrid instructional model. In this model, secondary learners receive both face-to-face and remote instruction five days per week. Secondary learners are grouped alphabetically to attend Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday with Wednesday being a remote learning day for all.

“The District acknowledges that this is not a perfect solution for every teacher, every learner and every family. We appreciate the hundreds of thoughtful, considerate emails that we received sharing strong opinions from all sides of the issue,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. "From the beginning, our ultimate goal has been to start school in-person and stay in-person as long as possible. We will continue to work with local health experts and medical professionals to monitor numbers. We will also work to identify any further operational and instructional adjustments that may need to be made to offer our learners equitable access to the highest quality education possible, no matter which instructional model is being employed. Our focus continues to be how best to fulfill our educational promise while prioritizing the safety of our learners and our staff.”

The Board will reassess the instructional model at a special meeting on September 18 that will be open to the public.

The meeting time will be announced once it is confirmed.