Madison District 321 reports 3 COVID-19 infections; extends harvest break

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported three cases of COVID-19 within the Madison School District.



Superintendent Dr. Geoff Thomas said the three people were diagnosed early, received medical treatment, and have self-quarantined. Cleaning crews have sanitized affected classrooms and school buildings.



All students and staff who were in close contact with the affected people have been contacted and administrators of those buildings have been monitoring temperatures of staff and students.



In an un-related note, the Madison School Board has approved an extension of the district’s annual Harvest Break. The state allowed greater scheduling flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Because of an early harvest, the break will now begin Monday, September 28 and will continue through Friday, October 9. A District in-service day will be held on October 12, so students will not return to class until October 13.

You can view the full letter from Dr. Thomas below.

