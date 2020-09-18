Madison District 321 reports 3 COVID-19 infections; extends harvest break
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported three cases of COVID-19 within the Madison School District.
Superintendent Dr. Geoff Thomas said the three people were diagnosed early, received medical treatment, and have self-quarantined. Cleaning crews have sanitized affected classrooms and school buildings.
All students and staff who were in close contact with the affected people have been contacted and administrators of those buildings have been monitoring temperatures of staff and students.
In an un-related note, the Madison School Board has approved an extension of the district’s annual Harvest Break. The state allowed greater scheduling flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of an early harvest, the break will now begin Monday, September 28 and will continue through Friday, October 9. A District in-service day will be held on October 12, so students will not return to class until October 13.
You can view the full letter from Dr. Thomas below.
Yesterday, in recognition that the potato harvest is earlier this year, and that the state is providing greater scheduling flexibility, the Madison 321 Board of Trustees approved the extension of Harvest Break.
Harvest Break will now officially begin on Monday, September 28, 2020, and will last until Friday, October 9, 2020.
District Inservice will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020. Students will return to class on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Building Principals will notify parents of dates and times of upcoming Parent Teacher Conference Dates.
In these challenging times, we appreciate the opportunity our students have of being able to assist in the harvest, and the enormous blessing the farmers are to our community.
We wish everyone a safe Harvest Break!
Sincerely,
Dr. Geoff Thomas
Superintendent
Madison 321
Comments