PCSD 25 to continue offering free breakfast, lunch through end of this school year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Food Service was approved for a USDA waiver allowing all students enrolled in the district to receive free breakfast and lunch. This waiver has been extended and learners will be allowed to receive free meals through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

To date, PCSD 25 and its food service team have served nearly 1 million free meals since March 2020.

Free breakfasts and lunches must be complete, reimbursable meals, containing the required dietary components.

Secondary schools will continue to offer à la carte items on a limited basis. These items are NOT free, and may be paid for by depositing money on the learners’ accounts.

Negative balance notifications continue to go out. Any charges incurred prior to September 1, 2020, or any à la carte purchases incurred at any time, are the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Parents are highly encouraged to complete and submit a Free/Reduced Meal Application if they have not already. This data is critical to provide additional funding that helps to ensure the continuity of educational services and programs that benefit PCSD 25 learners and their families.