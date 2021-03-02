SDE awards federal technology funds for child nutrition across Idaho

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Thirteen school districts and child care organizations across Idaho will implement innovative technology for child nutrition programs thanks to more than $175,000 in federal Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) funds distributed by the State Department of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

SFA Equipment Grant Award Emmett School District 8 Fujitsu desktop scanners $3,199.92 Orofino Joint School District Keyless entry, temperature monitoring system $24,000 Challis Joint School District 3 laptops, Mosaic Cloud back of house multi-site menu planning, nutrition analysis, production records, inventory and ordering software, set-up, support for 2 sites. $5,873.96 Culdesac Joint School District 2 computers and 1 laptop $3,235.19 Nampa School District Mosaic Cloud-based menu planning, POS, F/R App and inventory control upgrade $23,885 West Jefferson School District Mosaic POS, Meal Planning and Inventory $8,803 Jerome School District Copier, 12 computers, 4 desktops, 6 printers, 7 Dymo Labels $19,912.93 Vallivue School District EMS LINQ - Upgrade server database to Cloud- based service. 13 thermopens and boots, 1 iPhone inventory scanner, set-up and training, inventory, menu planning, purchasing, Bluetooth temp monitoring $20,117 Pocatello School District 19 Chromebooks $10,703.67 Firth School District Computers, scanners, keypads, menu planning software and licensing $10,753 Children's Learning World 10 Surface Go 2, 8 Workforce Pro 6 Pavilion All In One, 1 website design, 2 ProCare software licenses, 2 QuickBooks licenses $24,000 Lewis-Clark State College - Kinder College 1 iPad, 5 iPad cases, Apple Care insurance $653 Nutrition Works by Jannus Kidcare by Minute menu training $20,000

The mini-grants will help the districts and organizations purchase technology solutions for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, Summer Food Service Program and National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

“Each mini-grant is tailored to meet specific local needs, from computers and scanners to programs for menu planning, inventory control and nutrition analysis,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “The technology provided by these grants will improve the performance, accountability and data accuracy of child nutrition programs across Idaho.”

This is round 2 of the Idaho TIG distribution under a US Department of Agriculture grant to the SDE. Round 1 awarded more than $131,000 in mini-grants to 13 districts and organizations last spring.