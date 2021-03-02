Skip to Content
today at 10:20 am
SDE awards federal technology funds for child nutrition across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Thirteen school districts and child care organizations across Idaho will implement innovative technology for child nutrition programs thanks to more than $175,000 in federal Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) funds distributed by the State Department of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

SFA EquipmentGrant Award
Emmett School District8 Fujitsu desktop scanners$3,199.92
Orofino Joint School DistrictKeyless entry, temperature monitoring system   $24,000
Challis Joint School District3 laptops, Mosaic Cloud back of house multi-site menu planning, nutrition analysis, production records, inventory and ordering software, set-up, support for 2 sites.$5,873.96
Culdesac Joint School District2 computers and 1 laptop$3,235.19
Nampa School DistrictMosaic Cloud-based menu planning, POS, F/R App and inventory control upgrade  $23,885
West Jefferson School DistrictMosaic POS, Meal Planning and Inventory    $8,803
Jerome School DistrictCopier, 12 computers, 4 desktops, 6 printers, 7 Dymo Labels$19,912.93
Vallivue School DistrictEMS LINQ - Upgrade server database to Cloud- based service.  13 thermopens and boots, 1 iPhone inventory scanner, set-up and training, inventory, menu planning, purchasing, Bluetooth temp monitoring    $20,117
Pocatello School District19 Chromebooks$10,703.67
Firth School DistrictComputers, scanners, keypads, menu planning software and licensing      $10,753
Children's Learning World10 Surface Go 2, 8 Workforce Pro 6 Pavilion All In One, 1 website design, 2 ProCare software licenses, 2 QuickBooks licenses      $24,000
Lewis-Clark State College - Kinder College1 iPad, 5 iPad cases, Apple Care insurance           $653
Nutrition Works by JannusKidcare by Minute menu training       $20,000

The mini-grants will help the districts and organizations purchase technology solutions for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, Summer Food Service Program and National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

“Each mini-grant is tailored to meet specific local needs, from computers and scanners to programs for menu planning, inventory control and nutrition analysis,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “The technology provided by these grants will improve the performance, accountability and data accuracy of child nutrition programs across Idaho.”

This is round 2 of the Idaho TIG distribution under a US Department of Agriculture grant to the SDE. Round 1 awarded more than $131,000 in mini-grants to 13 districts and organizations last spring.

