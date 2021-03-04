D91 superintendent search down to 5 candidates

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91's Board of Trustees has narrowed the field of candidates in its search for a superintendent.

After reviewing information gathered during reference checks, board members Thursday selected the following semifinalists to move forward in the process:

Kelly Coughenour, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls, ID)

Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls, ID) Matthew Neal, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Working remotely from Denver, CO)

Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Working remotely from Denver, CO) Sylvia McNeely, Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK)

Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK) Eric Pingrey , Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN)

, Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN) James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District (Burley, ID)

The board plans to hold WebEx interviews with the semifinalists next week. Those interviews will be held during the executive session on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11.

After those interviews, the board will select the finalists.

Finalists will be invited to visit Idaho Falls for final interviews on Monday, March 29.

Candidates also will take part in a meet and greet with students, parents, patrons and staff.