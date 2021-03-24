Madison appoints new superintendent

Education

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - At a recent school board meeting, the Madison School District 321 Board of Trustees unanimously voted for Assistant Superintendent Randy Lords to be the district's new superintendent.

“We were really happy that Randy was interested in this position and grateful he has stayed with us and not taken the many offers he has received through the years,” Kevin Howell Board Chair said. “He is an integral part of our district and has been a big contributor to where Madison is today.”

Howell said he was the first person they all thought of when they received the notice of Superintendent Thomas’ retirement.

“We feel lucky to have the best candidate inhouse, which will make for a smooth transition as well as minimize the steep learning curve that would have been inevitable for an external hire.”

Lords worked alongside Superintendent Thomas for five years as his assistant. He has worked in various positions within the Madison School District for the last 19 years and started working in Education 25 years ago.

“I am excited and honored at this opportunity to lead the most amazing faculty and staff in the State of Idaho. I look forward to assisting them as we continue to provide a world of opportunities for our incredible student body,” Lords said. “Madison School District has a long-standing tradition of excellence and I want to continue that by keeping our focus on student success, parent involvement, supporting staff, faculty and our connection to this great community.”

Lords has lived in the Rexburg community for 17 years with his wife of 30 years, Kristi Lords. Here they have raised five children.

Lords will transition into this new position on August 1.