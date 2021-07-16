Idaho SAT scores show small decline

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The SAT was taken by 19,713 Idaho 11th graders this spring, down slightly from the 2019 cohort. Statewide results show:

53.2 percent of 11 th graders met the Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW) benchmark in spring 2021, down 3 percentage points from spring 2019.

31.2 percent of students met the math benchmark this past spring, down 1.3 percentage points from 2019.

29.1 percent of students met both benchmarks, a decline of 1.7 percentage points.

SchoolYear State MetricName Population Rate 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks All Students 29.1 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks American Indian or Alaskan Native 9.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Asian or Pacific Islander 45.8 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Black / African American 12.1 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Hispanic 10.8 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander 25.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks White 33.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Two or More Races 29.7 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Economically Disadvantaged 14.8 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks LEP 2.4 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Students with Disabilities 2.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Foster <12 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Homeless 9.4 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Migrant 5.2 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Military Connected 32.7 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Male 30.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met Both Benchmarks Female 27.2 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark All Students 53.2 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark American Indian or Alaskan Native 29.8 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Asian or Pacific Islander 66.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Black / African American 27.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Hispanic 30.7 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander 44.1 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark White 59.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Two or More Races 51.8 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Economically Disadvantaged 35.4 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark LEP 8.5 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Students with Disabilities 9.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Foster 22.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Homeless 26.1 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Migrant 18.3 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Military Connected 58.4 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Male 50.5 2020-2021 Idaho Met ERW Benchmark Female 56.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath All Students 31.2 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath American Indian or Alaskan Native 10.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Asian or Pacific Islander 50.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Black / African American 12.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Hispanic 12.1 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander 26.5 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath White 35.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Two or More Races 31.9 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Economically Disadvantaged 16.5 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath LEP 3.4 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Students with Disabilities 3.0 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Foster <12 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Homeless 10.2 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Migrant 7.3 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Military Connected 34.7 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Male 33.6 2020-2021 Idaho Met Math Benchmath Female 28.6

“We expected there would be learning loss because of pandemic disruptions in the school year and in the previous spring, so it isn’t surprising that the percentage of students meeting benchmarks went down from 2019 – the last time Idaho 11th graders took the SAT,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Friday.

Among all Idaho districts and charter schools with at least 20 participating students, nine had 50% or more of their students meeting both benchmarks. The highest rate in the state was at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy, where more than 90 percent of students met both benchmarks.

“Many of our high school students weren’t back in the classroom full-time until spring, a few weeks before they took the test,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “That’s why I brought forward legislation this year to change Idaho code to make sure students will have the option of in-person education whenever local safety concerns can be addressed.”

Idaho requires all students to take a college entrance exam to graduate from high school. Most juniors take the SAT because a state contract provides the test at no cost to the student. SAT results also give schools and districts a tool for monitoring annual progress toward college and career readiness in local Continuous Improvement Plans.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, considers students college- and career-ready when they meet both benchmarks (Math and Evidence-based Reading and Writing), but notes that “college readiness is a continuum — students scoring below the SAT benchmarks can still be successful in college, especially with additional preparation and perseverance.”

Results of this spring’s testing at the state, district and school levels can be viewed on the State Department of Education website.