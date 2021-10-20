ISU reports sweeping fall enrollment increases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is celebrating an increase in student enrollment for the Fall 2021 semester.

The University is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,157 students, an increase of 3.15% over 2020.

For the first time in almost a decade, total undergraduate enrollment at the University increased from the prior year. New, first-time undergraduate students are up 10.7% from Fall 2020, or 144 students.

Graduate student enrollment increased at the University for the fourth year in a row. Graduate enrollment grew by 123 students, a 5.6% increase to 2,326.

“This enrollment report gives our campus community many reasons to celebrate,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “We are turning the corner on years of enrollment declines. This shows the impact of, and the importance of, the retention and recruitment efforts we have been making across the campus. The actions of our faculty and staff are taking hold, which means our University is able to provide a quality education to even more students.”

Dual-enrolled high school students at the University also increased by 393, or a 15.6% increase to 2,911.

The fall enrollment report shows that 88% of the University’s student body are Idaho residents, a number which also increased by 266, or 2.55%. Non-resident students are also up 7.72% or 105 students.

In comparison, Fall 2020 total enrollment at Idaho State was 11,786.