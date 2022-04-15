Rigby FFA excels at State Leadership Convention

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby FFA chapter participated in the 91st Annual State FFA Leadership Conference earlier this month.

Chapters and stakeholders gathered virtually to compete, celebrate successes and conduct the business of the association.

In the National Chapter Awards program, which recognizes a chapter’s efforts to run a complete program of activities, the Rigby FFA Chapter was recognized as the number one chapter in Idaho, receiving a gold, three-star ranking and will advance to nationals.

Chapter members competed in Leadership and Career Development Events where they were able to demonstrate skills they have developed.

In Prepared Speaking, Hallee Miller advance through preliminaries to finals with her speech entitled, Cattle Create a Sustainable and Healthy Environment. She was recognized as the state runner up.

The Farm Business Management Team was recognized as state champions! Team members each earned individual recognition as well: Colby Barry – 3rd high individual, Hailey Albertson – 4th high individual, Tobee Holman – 5th high individual, and Jada Thurber – 6th high individual.

49 teams competed in the Horse Evaluation career development. Rigby FFA earned the state championship and will compete at the national event which is held in Indianapolis in October. Team members are Jada Thurber – who also earned recognition as the individual state champion, Rainey Bell – 3rd high individual, Pryce Romriell, and Hailey Wilson.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

State champions from the Rigby FFA Chapter are as follows:

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance - placement, Levi Smuin

Agricultural Processing, Jordyn Gebarowski

Agricultural Services - placement, Brayden Campbell

Beef Production - entrepreneurship, Charlie Edwards

Diversified Ag Production - placement, Hailey Albertson

Diversified Crop Production - placement, Tobee Holman

Dairy Production - entrepreneurship, Macee Madsen

Forage Production - placement, Ben Thornley

Fruit Production - placement, Rainey Bell

Goat Production - entrepreneurship, Eryn Harris

Grain Production, Korby Lindsey

Landscape Management - placement, Cooper Shaffer

Vegetable Production - placement, Colby Barry

Veterinary Science - placement, Jaycee Ferguson

Rigby FFA had the following 12 members earn the State FFA Degree which requires members to qualify by keeping accurate supervised agriculture experience records for over two years, demonstrate leadership, maintain good grades and be involved in community service:

Hailey Albertson

Colby Barry

Rainey Bell

Brayden Campbell

Charlie Edwards

Eryn Harris

Sydney Holloway

Cooper Shaffer

Levi Smuin

Jada Thurber

Kiana Wilde

Hailey Wilson

Two of Rigby’s state degree recipients were recognized by the North Upper Snake River FFA District as stars which competed for additional recognition at the state level. The Idaho FFA Association recognizes members who rise to the top with the State Star Awards. These members have mastered skills in production, finance, and management.

Receiving recognition as the FFA district Star in Agri-Placement and selected as the Idaho State Star in Agri-Placement was Hailey Albertson, her parents are Alisha Wilcox and Kyle Albertson. Hailey has grown up on and works for 3-W farms raising beef cattle and crops which include alfalfa, wheat, and barley. She has learned the dedication required to produce a quality crop of calves, grain or hay. She is proficient at operating equipment and is at home on horseback checking cattle.

Charlie Edwards earned recognition as the FFA district Star Farmer. He is a 4-year member of the Rigby FFA chapter, his parents are Anthony and Andrea Edwards of Rigby. He has been around livestock his entire life; he was given a heifer as a child, and he has worked to grow his beef cattle operation to 30 head of registered and commercial animals. He prides himself of producing a desirable quality product from seed-stock genetics that have been in the family for three generations.

Rainey Bell earned a $1000 scholarship from the Idaho FFA Foundation, funds were generated from a scholarship raffle.

Two student leaders from the chapter were elected to serve on the six-person leadership team that will travel the state and country for a one-year term. Korby Lindsey, the son Matt and Susan Lindsey of Rigby, will serve as the Idaho State FFA Sentinel. Ember Mendoza, the daughter of Eloy and Marcy Mendoza of Menan, will serve as the Idaho State FFA Reporter.

Serving as delegates during the convention were Jordyn Gebarowski - chapter president, and Emily Cook.