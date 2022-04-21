State Board approves public school funding rule

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education approved a temporary rule Thursday extending an expired temporary rule that bases Idaho public school funding on student enrollment rather than attendance.

The temporary rule expired last month when the Legislature adjourned sine die. Thursday’s Board action extends the enrollment-based funding rule until the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session.

The action was taken to stabilize public school funding, which has fluctuated in recent years in school districts and charters throughout the state because many parents are choosing to keep their students at home as a result of the pandemic. Board members plan to work with legislators to come up with a permanent solution when the Legislature convenes in January.

“We have to solve the long term problem,” Board President Kurt Liebich said. “What we are doing is providing budget certainty to our districts and charters at a time when they need that in order to educate our students coming out of the pandemic.”

Another Choice Virtual Charter School

The Board directed its executive director to appoint a hearing officer to hear an appeal by Another Choice Virtual Charter School. The Idaho Public Charter School Commission recently voted not to renew the virtual school’s charter and the school filed an appeal with the State Board. The hearing officer will hold a public hearing on the matter in the coming weeks and make a recommendation for the Board to consider.

Board Officers Elected

The State Board reelected Board President Kurt Liebich, and elected Dr. Linda Clark as Vice President, and Dr. David Hill as Secretary. The Board officers will serve until April 2023.

The April Regular Board Meeting was held on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.