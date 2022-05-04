Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:45 PM

Jefferson School District 251 to offer full day kindergarten

Pixabay

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - At the April 13 board meeting, the Jefferson School District 251 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the district’s Literacy Intervention Program.

The Literacy Intervention Program includes offering full-day kindergarten at all six of the elementary schools in the district.

Parents may still have their student only attend for a half-day upon request.

"As a district we are grateful for the additional literacy funding from the state level," Superintendent Chad Martin said. "Providing all-day kindergarten and reading interventions are an important part of setting a great foundation for learning."

Education
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content