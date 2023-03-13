PCSD 25 online registration for kindergarten opens Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) will begin online starting Friday, March 17, 2023.

To register online, parents may visit www.sd25.us and click on the KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION button located on the district homepage. To complete the registration process, parents should take their child to their neighborhood school on March 30 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to finalize paperwork and complete a kindergarten screener.

Children who will be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 are eligible to register for kindergarten. Required materials for registration include the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence.

Spring registration helps PCSD 25 make plans for placement of learners and provides parents information about the school and kindergarten program. If you have any questions, contact your neighborhood school or the PCSD 25 office at 208.235.3206.