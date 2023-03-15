D251 superintendent issues statement after portion of bond fails

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin has released a statement after a portion of its bond failed Tuesday.

I want to thank all of you who came out to vote yesterday. We are happy that the portion of the bond for a gym at Roberts Elementary passed. We feel this will be a great benefit to those students and the community of Roberts. Unfortunately, the bigger portion of the bond did not pass. Over 57% of voters supported the bond. Idaho is one of the only states in the nation to require a supermajority of 66.7% to pass a bond measure. The Board of Trustees and district administration will continue to work with the community to find a solution for the overcrowding at the high school. We are fortunate to have dedicated and passionate teachers and staff in our schools who will continue to provide a high-quality education for our students regardless of the hurdles they face due to the lack of adequate facilities. They are here every day for our students.

We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our patrons to support the children in our community.

Chad Martin-Superintendent