3 new appointments made to State Department of Education Director roles

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield welcomed a new Director of Assessment and Accountability, Director of Student Transportation and Director of School Choice & Student Engagement. These appointments serve to fill all remaining vacant director positions following staff changes made after the department’s January transition.

Michelle Clement Taylor will be the new Director of School Choice & Student Engagement, Ayaka Nukui will be the new Director of Assessment & Accountability and Ali Stolzman will be the new Director of Student Transportation.

“I’m confident that Michelle, Ayaka and Ali will continue to bring their dedication and talents to our educational communities and the state of Idaho,” Chief Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell said. “Effective leadership is essential for success in any setting, and I’m confident we’ve found proven performers for each of these roles.”

Clement Taylor will fill the role of Director of School Choice & Student Engagement. She has been with the SDE for thirteen years and is the department’s foremost expert on school choice options available to Idaho parents and students. She brings over of a decade of experience as a classroom instructor combined with deep school choice knowledge to the role of director. She previously worked at Micron while serving on the Meridian Technical Charter High School Board.

Nukui moves into the permanent role of Director of Assessment & Accountability, which she has filled since April 2022 in an interim capacity. She is excited to bring her love and passion for serving children and educational communities in Idaho to the role. After graduating from Boise State University, Nukui served infants and toddlers with disabilities at the Department of Health and Welfare before transferring to the State Department of Education’s Assessment & Accountability team in 2011. She is honored to serve districts, schools and students in Idaho.

Stolzman will be the new Director of Student Transportation. She’s served in the Student Transportation Department for two years as the Region 4 & 6 Student Transportation Specialist and brings seven years of experience in many facets of student transportation. She has served in roles ranging from bus driver to Transportation Supervisor for the Gooding School District and is dedicated to creating a culture of support and collaboration with all Idaho school districts.

“I am confident that we have found the right professionals for each of these positions,” Superintendent of Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I appreciate each for being willing to take on these very important roles. I know we will see these talented employees continue to perform for Idaho’s educational communities.”