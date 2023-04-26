State Board of Education approves resolution prohibiting diversity statements in hiring

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved a board resolution Tuesday prohibiting either requesting or requiring written diversity statements from candidates applying for employment at Idaho’s four-year public institutions.

The board action comes during the first day of the Board’s April regular Board meeting on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

The resolution, which is effective immediately, was developed with input from institution leaders.

“Hiring decisions should be made based on merit and the qualifications of the candidates who apply for positions at our institutions,” State Board President Kurt Liebich said. “Requiring written statements can complicate matters and take the focus off qualifications of individual candidates. We want to hire highly qualified people invested in the success of every student at our institutions.”

Here is the Board’s resolution in full:

A RESOLUTION PROHIBITING USE OF DIVERSITY STATEMENTS IN HIRING AND PROMOTING AN ENVIRONMENT OF BELONGING FOR ALL STUDENTS AT PUBLIC POSTSECONDARY INSTITUTIONS WHEREAS, the general supervision of the state educational institutions of the state of Idaho is vested in the State Board of Education pursuant to Article IX, §2 of the Idaho Constitution and Idaho Code § 33-101; and WHEREAS, the Board of Education serves as the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho (Article IX, §10 of the Idaho Constitution; Idaho Code § 33-2802), and the Board of Trustees of Idaho State University (Idaho Code § 33-3003), Boise State University (Idaho Code § 33-4002), Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho Code § 33-3102); and WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of the institutions to create a welcoming and dynamic environment of belonging by administrators, faculty, and staff who are invested in the success of every student; and WHEREAS, prospective and current faculty and other staff may be or previously have been invited or required to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion through a written “diversity statement” as a condition of hiring; and WHEREAS, the use of written diversity statements to evaluate candidates for hire may result in employment decisions based on factors other than one’s own merit; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Idaho State University, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho shall not invite nor require any candidate for hire to demonstrate commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion through a written diversity statement. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that administrators, faculty and staff at the institutions shall continue to create and nurture a safe, welcoming and dynamic learning environment of belonging for all students. ADOPTED and APPROVED by the Idaho State Board of Education, April 25, 2023.

The board directed staff to develop a proposed amendment to codify the principles of the resolution into board policy for consideration by the board later in the year.