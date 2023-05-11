TCSD announces new Jackson Hole High School principal

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Teton County School District announced the hiring of a new Jackson Hole High School Principal.

Bennett Lieberman is relocating from New York City with 18 years of experience as the principal at Central Park East High School (CPEHS). In his role as a master principal he served as a mentor to new principals and provided leadership to promote excellence and achievement.

Other accomplishments while at CPEHS include seeing an increase in the graduation rate from a low of 37.5% in 2005 to consistent annual 100% outcomes; 89% of 2019 CPEHS graduates achieved New York State “College Ready” status.

A recent citywide annual survey showed that 99% of parents feel that the principal works to create a sense of community in the school, 100% of the teachers in the school report that they “trust the principal” and 97% of teachers say that the principal “communicates a clear vision for this school.”

Signifying growing national and local recognition for exemplary student academic accomplishments, CPEHS has been included in nearly all “Best High School” rankings between 2015-2022. CPEHS is also designated a “Recognition” school by NY State from 2018-21, which is the highest federal and state accountability level under the new ESSA law.

CPEHS routinely makes the top 10 list of most “high demand” high schools in NYC. In 2023 the school received over 4,700 applications for its 125 9th grade seats.

“I am thrilled to be bringing in an educational professional with 18 years of leadership experience and a strong focus on supporting students reaching their goals- whether it is continued studies in college, dedicated service in the military, or preparation for competitive incomes through Career Tech Education (CTE). He will be able to build on the high quality education our students currently receive. Bennett will be an exceptional addition to Jackson Hole High School and our District," Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman said.

“I am humbled that Superintendent Chapman and the Jackson Hole community are placing their trust in me to continue and build on the high schools’ success and excellence. After visiting the dynamic Jackson Hole community, meeting staff in multiple schools, and learning more about the district’s collaborative and focused approach to supporting all students, I was immediately struck by our shared set of values. My wife Kyle, our son Oskar, and our dog Captain love the great outdoors and we cannot wait to enjoy the awesomeness and majesty of the Jackson Hole area," Lieberman said.

Lieberman has Bachelor of Science from Bard College, a Master of Science in Education from Bank Street College of Education and a Master in Educational Leadership from Baruch College.

Lieberman will be joining TCSD August 1 to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.