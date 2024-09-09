Portneuf District Library offering free online tutoring for library card holders

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library has partnered with Tutor.com to offer free online tutoring services–and all you need is a library card.

The services include subject-specific tutoring for K-12 students, college students, and GED seekers as well as help writing a resume. The library made this partnership to help fill a hole left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With Covid, there was sort of a learning gap at no fault to the schools or the children, it just happened," said Cresta Craner, director of the Portneuf District Library. "We've had a lot of parents ask for assistance, homework help, tutoring–that's something that we don't have the staffing for, but we really see the need. We were able to look into services, and this is a service that we can provide the community."

Tutor.com can be accessed from the Portneuf District Library website after providing your library card number. There are computers available at the library for those without computer or internet access at home.

Pocatello and Chubbuck residents can obtain a library card by visiting the Portneuf District Library at 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck.