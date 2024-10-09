Social Media post of firearm references Thunder Ridge High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Bonneville School District 93 sent a letter to parents Wednesday morning, saying they received a report of a firearm image posted on social media referencing Thunder Ridge High School.

School officials notified Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

"At this time, while we do not have any reason to believe that there is a credible threat to the safety of our students or staff members, we have asked the Sheriff's Office to deploy additional deputies to the school to monitor the situation," the letter stated. "The school is not in lockdown, but we are actively monitoring the safety of our students."

The letter was signed by the school principal Trent Dabell and District 93 Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme.