New Idaho school budget proposed

January 31, 2025 11:40 AM
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is proposing a new budget to optimize and modernize the way schools are funded.

The new budget would be distributed based on the unique characteristics of students in each district, instead of gathered averages. The budget will focus to especially help kids who are in special education, are economically disadvantaged, at-risk, or gifted and talented.

Critchfield says this new model will allow a budget that “aligns with student needs rather than one built on averages or what a neighboring district or charter looks like.”

"We don't need to blow up the entire funding mechanism," Critchfield said. "But we can make some very impactful and strategic updates and improvements with some of these changes."

The following is a release from the Idaho Department of Education.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

