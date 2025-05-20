Skip to Content
Bond to build new Shelley High School fails

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in the Shelley School District said no to building a new high school.

63 percent of voters were against the $78,640,000 bond. If it passed, it would have buildt a new high school, construct a new career technical education buildng and a new auditorium along with renovating and improving other school facilities in the district.

The proposed bond would cost taxpayers $423 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

