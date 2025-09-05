Idaho Governor proclaims week of September 7 as School Zone Safety Week

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (News Release) – AAA and the Idaho Association of School Resource Officers (IDASRO) are working together to promote school zone safety. Governor Brad Little recently proclaimed the week of September 7 as School Zone Safety Week.

“School zones require drivers to slow down and watch for children on their way to and from school, but anytime kids and vehicles share the same space, it can be risky,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “As drivers, we take the lead in keeping others safe.”

Safety tips for drivers and students

For drivers

Look for signage and flashing lights that indicate the location of a school zone. Slow down and actively scan the road for children.

Never overtake a stopped school bus with flashing lights. It’s dangerous and illegal.

Follow directions from crossing guards and teachers.

If possible, design your route to avoid residential neighborhoods and school zones.

Ditch the distractions.

For students

Before crossing the street, look left, then right, and then left again. The closest vehicles will usually come from the left.

Avoid darting between cars. Cross at crosswalks.

Step back at least five feet from the street while waiting at a bus stop.

Never board or exit the bus until it comes to a complete stop.

If you’re biking or on a scooter or skateboard, please wear a helmet.

Parents may also coordinate a “walking school bus,” where adults trade off days or weeks accompanying children to and from school as needed.

“As the days grow shorter, bright clothing. backpack lights and reflectors are a big help,” Conde said. “We ask drivers, including our newest group of young drivers, to keep safety top of mind. Every child deserves a safe and successful school year, and no one wants to jeopardize that.”