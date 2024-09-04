Skip to Content
Fire Watch

FIRE WATCH: Wapiti Fire grows to 110,425

Wapiti Fire During Reconnaissance Flight, Monday, September 2
inciweb.wildfire.gov
Wapiti Fire During Reconnaissance Flight, Monday, September 2
By
Published 11:53 AM

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Wapiti Fire grew to 110,425 acres on Tuesday with 4% containment.

Fire managers said all firelines are holding even though they saw an increase in fire activity.

A community meeting with fire managers is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.

State Highway 21 remains closed from east of Lowman to Stanley (MP84 to MP130) due to wildfire activity. Highway 75 remains open.

Below are documents with more details.

update_20240904_FINAL_000683Download
pio_arch_c_land_20240904_0723_Wapiti_IDBOF000683_0904day_StanleyDownload
Article Topic Follows: Fire Watch

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content