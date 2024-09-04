FIRE WATCH: Wapiti Fire grows to 110,425

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Wapiti Fire grew to 110,425 acres on Tuesday with 4% containment.

Fire managers said all firelines are holding even though they saw an increase in fire activity.

A community meeting with fire managers is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.

State Highway 21 remains closed from east of Lowman to Stanley (MP84 to MP130) due to wildfire activity. Highway 75 remains open.

