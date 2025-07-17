Firefighters make progress on southeast Idaho wildfires

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire crews are working to extinguish two fires burning in southeast Idaho.

The Rocky Knoll Fire is burning 2.5 miles east of Thatcher, near the Trout Creek drainage, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is estimated at 250 acres. Several crews from the USFS Caribou-Targhee National Forest and the BLM. They said an additional 17 aircraft were assisting in the fight against the fire.

No evacuation have been ordered, but there are some structures threatened by the fire. It's uknown what caused the fire.

Buckboard Fire

The Buckboard Fire near the Idaho - Utah border is 75% contained. It has burned an estimated 1,695 acres. The fire was burning west of I-15 in the Samaria Mountains area.

Fire managers said it will take a few days for the fire to be fully contained, due to its size, terrain, winds, and other factors.

They said the fire was naturally caused.