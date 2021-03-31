Idaho Falls church vandalized

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Cleanup is underway at an Idaho Falls church after it was vandalized.

Someone spray-painted several derogatory phrases on the outside wall of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Pastor Nancy Amos tell us they believe it was done sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

But efforts to clean up the graffiti have been unsuccessful.

At this point, Pastor Amos doesn't know when it will be removed.

"We have had some help trying to get it off. We have had some wonderful offers from members of the church and people in the community at large. Which is just been fantastic, but we are right now trying to find out how we remove the spray paint. We've tried one method and it was not successful."

Facebook live worship services are still scheduled for tonight, thursday and friday.