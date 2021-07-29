RV supply is low

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - RV shopping might be very difficult during this time as RV supply is decreasing to low levels. Parts have been on backorder for weeks and a few months mainly, but some have been waiting to be sent in since six months ago.

RV's themselves are much lower in quantity than needed. According to Smith RV's parts manager Nathan Hudman, there are currently about 250 RV's in stock compared to about 400 RV's they expected to be in the lot at any given time.

The service time to fix an RV at Smith's RV is also way behind schedule. At a regular time, the wait to get a fix requires only a few days. At this time though, most customers have to wait for four to six weeks.

These shortages and increases in wait times are due to both high demand and low incoming shipments. Most manufacturing plants creating the RV's shut down for a good amount of the pandemic, thus making them way behind schedule. When the pandemic eased it's grip up on us, the travel frenzy then began for most people. High demand followed for the desire to travel out more to make up for lost time.

There is a positive though for sales during this time. The high demand for service and RV's has led to many more big sales for the company.

With this big shortage from the manufacturing companies, Hudman fears this problem could continue for a few more years to come.