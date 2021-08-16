2021 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race winners

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 19,000 rubber ducks competed in the the 30th Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race Saturday.

Each one represented a sponsor hoping their duck would cross the finish line first for some big prizes, but the $75,000 raised will benefit the whole community.

"This was the year that we sold out faster than ever. That shows that we have wonderful community support here in idaho falls and surrounding areas. And we really appreciate the community," Liza Leonard of the IF Rotary Club said. "So we will be back again in twenty twenty two, hopefully with more ducks to sell."

The winners are as follows:

Jeep Rubicon from Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks

Sue Holmes

4 Wheeler from ICCU

Fay Lloyd

Alpine Jewlery

Kim Nickens

City of Idaho Falls Golf Passes

Becky Ames

Sam’s Club $1000

Amy Lenhart

KJ’s $1000

Ariel Crew

Carey Law $1000 cash

Gary Boetker

Gloria Ann Miller Watercolor

Jeanette Anais

Dining #1 Package

Jace Crain

Dining #2 Package

Rick Erfurth

East Idaho State Fair

Dennis Hanson

Grand Targhee

Miciaha Brother