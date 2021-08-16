2021 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race winners
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 19,000 rubber ducks competed in the the 30th Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race Saturday.
Each one represented a sponsor hoping their duck would cross the finish line first for some big prizes, but the $75,000 raised will benefit the whole community.
"This was the year that we sold out faster than ever. That shows that we have wonderful community support here in idaho falls and surrounding areas. And we really appreciate the community," Liza Leonard of the IF Rotary Club said. "So we will be back again in twenty twenty two, hopefully with more ducks to sell."
The winners are as follows:
Jeep Rubicon from Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks
Sue Holmes
4 Wheeler from ICCU
Fay Lloyd
Alpine Jewlery
Kim Nickens
City of Idaho Falls Golf Passes
Becky Ames
Sam’s Club $1000
Amy Lenhart
KJ’s $1000
Ariel Crew
Carey Law $1000 cash
Gary Boetker
Gloria Ann Miller Watercolor
Jeanette Anais
Dining #1 Package
Jace Crain
Dining #2 Package
Rick Erfurth
East Idaho State Fair
Dennis Hanson
Grand Targhee
Miciaha Brother
Comments