District 93 still has open positions ahead of school start

Idaho Falls

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Students go back to school in Bonneville Joint School District 93 on August 30, but the school district still has more than 75 positions that need to be filled, preferably before that.

But where some schools districts both in eastern Idaho and across the country need bus drivers, Bonneville School District 93 needs a little of everything.

Among the 78 openings are 11 in child nutrition and nine in custodial positions.

Louanna Bunn, the custodial supervisor for the school district, says while it's normal to have a few openings going into the school year, this year is different.

"This is a really tough year," Bunn said. "I've had this many openings most of the summer. When I hire somebody it seems like I lose somebody. We're in a tough economy employee shortage."

Heather Plain, the child nutrition supervisor also said while it's normal for there to be some openings in August, with Black Canyon opening up, that means more jobs need to be filled.

"Actually we wouldn't have any positions open if it wasn't for the middle school," Plain said. "Because there are seven employees out there, that created openings throughout the district."

Plain also said there's no better team to work with.

"This is the team that went to the curb when everybody else had to go home," Plain said. "And these are the staff members, men and women who didn't walk away when it was time to feed our kids. And it's been a rocky two years, trying to get back to normal, but they're still here, they love our kids, and they will stand on the curb in the rain to make sure that they get fed."