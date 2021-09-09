Challenge Hunger Idaho was a huge success

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Challenge Hunger Idaho has surpassed their goal of $10,000 to help give food to all those who are less fortunate and need it.

In fact, the $10,000 was very exceedingly surpassed. Both the Hall Foundation and the Four Amigas each agreed to double the totals donated. So since the total donated was doubled twice, the total donation towards Challenge Hunger Idaho ends up being $43,700.

This challenge was sprung up by the high demand for emergency food in Eastern Idaho during this past year in the pandemic. The Community Food Basket saw as much as a 130% increase in need for food in some given months during 2020.

The challenge started out as a challenge on Facebook to local businesses and gained a lot of attention since it was introduced. Local businesses would spread the challenge between each other and would post a video of them having marshmallows stuffed in their mouth. Ariel Jackson, the Community Food Basket's Executive Director, stated that the marshmallow videos were to show that "every mouth deserves to have food in it."

On Thursday, a check ceremony was held at the Community Food Basket warehouse celebrating the occasion.