Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a knife

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Whitney Street for a report of a physical disturbance involving a knife Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival on scene, officers located a male victim who had a laceration on one arm, his hand and a puncture wound on his left buttocks all consistent with injuries from a knife.

The victim said he and the suspect, Ashley Harper, were arguing and Harper wanted to drive but she has been drinking and was unsafe to drive.

The victim said he attempted to stop Harper from driving, and the argument escalated until Harper eventually lunged at the victim with a knife causing injury. The victim said he was further injured on his hand when he attempted to take the knife from Harper.

Harper spoke with officers and agreed she and the victim had argued and fought but said she had been held down and was frightened. Harper refused to speak to details of the incident or the knife involved.

Ultimately Harper, a 35-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.