Smith’s seeks to hire 1,500 veterans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In celebration and recognition of our veterans and active military and their family members, Smith’s Food & Drug Stores - a division of the Kroger Family of Stores - is hosting a virtual hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members on Wednesday.

Smith’s is looking to fill full-and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Smith’s team should apply at https://thekrogerco.com/careers/

The virtual event goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. MST.

“Smith’s values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager.“We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

Since 2009, Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans and has been a supporter of the active military and their families through their ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and raising more than $33 million since 2010 through both corporate funds and customer donations. Beginning in early 2022, the first of four mobile kitchens funded by Kroger will be deployed to USO locations to help feed military families and to areas recovering from natural disasters.

As an industry leader, Smith’s offers resources, benefits, and training, to help associates thrive including: